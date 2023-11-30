On this edition of Your Call, Daniel Jaffee discusses his new book, Unbottled: The Fight Against Plastic Water and For Water Justice.

Over the past four decades, bottled water has become the world's most consumed packaged drink and a $300 billion market led by Nestle, Danone, Coca Cola and Pepsi. Jaffee writes about the movements fighting these companies and their ongoing push to privatize water.

Guest:

Daniel Jaffee, Associate Professor of Sociology at Portland State University and author of Unbottled: The Fight Against Plastic Water and For Water Justice and Brewing Justice: Fair Trade Coffee, Sustainability, and Survival