© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Settler violence rises in the occupied West Bank

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:49 AM PST
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir distributing firearms to militias inside Israel.
Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir distributing firearms to militias inside Israel.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the surge in Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. According to B'Tselem, a Jerusalem-based non-profit, the wave of settler violence has led to the forcible transfer of Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

According to the UN, at least 132 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed by security forces and settlers in the past three weeks. In 2022, 158 Palestinians were killed there, in the worst level of violence in two decades.

Guest:

Roy Yellin, director of Public Outreach for B'Tselem

Web Resources:

+972: For Israeli leaders, every Palestinian citizen has a seat on the bus to Gaza

The Guardian: ‘A new Nakba’: settler violence forces Palestinians out of West Bank villages

Haaretz: Thousands Across Israel Rally for Release of Hostages Held by Hamas in Gaza

Al Jazeera: Palestinians in West Bank face closures, attacks amid Israeli offensive

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar