Settler violence rises in the occupied West Bank

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the surge in Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. According to B'Tselem, a Jerusalem-based non-profit, the wave of settler violence has led to the forcible transfer of Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

According to the UN, at least 132 Palestinians, including 41 children, have been killed by security forces and settlers in the past three weeks. In 2022, 158 Palestinians were killed there, in the worst level of violence in two decades.

Guest:

Roy Yellin, director of Public Outreach for B'Tselem

