On this edition of Your Call, social scientist Sydney Calkin discusses her new book, Abortion Pills Go Global: Reproductive Freedom Across Borders.

Calkin examines how the global flow of these pills is changing the politics of abortion in countries with restrictive abortion laws. Here in the United States, women used abortion pills to end more than half of unwanted pregnancies in recent years.

Guest:

Sydney Calkin, senior lecturer in the School of Geography at Queen Mary University of London and co-editor of After Repeal: Re-thinking Abortion Politics

Web Resources:

The Conversation: Mexican court ruling upholding women’s right to abortion shows global trend better than US Roe v Wade decision

The Guardian: US judge blocks law that would have been first to ban ‘abortion pill reversal

Politico: Pharmacies begin dispensing abortion pills

The New York Times: A New Border Crossing: Americans Turn to Mexico for Abortions

