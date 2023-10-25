© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

What it takes for journalists to expose organized crime & corruption

By Rose Aguilar,
Sarah Lai Stirland
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, veteran investigative journalists Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu will discuss how criminal networks illicitly funnel trillions of dollars around the globe.

Sullivan and Radu co-founded the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to expose this unprecedented transfer of wealth, web of high-level corruption, and organized crime that fuels global inequality. Their project supports journalists and publishes their stories so the public can hold power to account.

Guests:

Paul Radu, co-founder of the OCCRP, co-creator of Investigative Dashboard, and co-founder of the RISE Project, a platform for investigative reporters in Romania

Drew Sullivan, co-founder and publisher of the OCCRP, and creator of Reporters Shield

Web Resources:

Tonight at 6pm at the Commonwealth Club of San Francisco: How to Get Dirty and Dark Money Out of Democracy

Tomorrow at noon at Stanford University's Encina Hall: Film Screening + Lunch: "The Killing of a Journalist" Documentary and Q&A with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project

OCCRP, WBEZ, and Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Police Officers Appeared on Membership List of Extremist Oath Keepers Group

OCCRP: The Rotenberg Files

OCCRP: Nearly a Dozen People Bought Dominica Passports Before Going on the Run Over Crimes Back Home

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Sarah Lai Stirland
Sarah Lai Stirland is a freelance journalist and editor living in the South Bay. Her reporting background is in technology, science writing, law and policy. For the past few years, she's written about issues related to aging.
See stories by Sarah Lai Stirland