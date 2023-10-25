What it takes for journalists to expose organized crime & corruption
On this edition of Your Call, veteran investigative journalists Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu will discuss how criminal networks illicitly funnel trillions of dollars around the globe.
Sullivan and Radu co-founded the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to expose this unprecedented transfer of wealth, web of high-level corruption, and organized crime that fuels global inequality. Their project supports journalists and publishes their stories so the public can hold power to account.
Guests:
Paul Radu, co-founder of the OCCRP, co-creator of Investigative Dashboard, and co-founder of the RISE Project, a platform for investigative reporters in Romania
Drew Sullivan, co-founder and publisher of the OCCRP, and creator of Reporters Shield
Web Resources:
Tonight at 6pm at the Commonwealth Club of San Francisco: How to Get Dirty and Dark Money Out of Democracy
Tomorrow at noon at Stanford University's Encina Hall: Film Screening + Lunch: "The Killing of a Journalist" Documentary and Q&A with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project
OCCRP, WBEZ, and Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Police Officers Appeared on Membership List of Extremist Oath Keepers Group
OCCRP: The Rotenberg Files
OCCRP: Nearly a Dozen People Bought Dominica Passports Before Going on the Run Over Crimes Back Home