What it takes for journalists to expose organized crime & corruption

On this edition of Your Call, veteran investigative journalists Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu will discuss how criminal networks illicitly funnel trillions of dollars around the globe.

Sullivan and Radu co-founded the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to expose this unprecedented transfer of wealth, web of high-level corruption, and organized crime that fuels global inequality. Their project supports journalists and publishes their stories so the public can hold power to account.

Guests:

Paul Radu, co-founder of the OCCRP, co-creator of Investigative Dashboard, and co-founder of the RISE Project, a platform for investigative reporters in Romania

Drew Sullivan, co-founder and publisher of the OCCRP, and creator of Reporters Shield

Web Resources:

OCCRP, WBEZ, and Chicago Sun-Times: Chicago Police Officers Appeared on Membership List of Extremist Oath Keepers Group

OCCRP: The Rotenberg Files

OCCRP: Nearly a Dozen People Bought Dominica Passports Before Going on the Run Over Crimes Back Home