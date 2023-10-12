Oakland students greatly benefit from mindfulness & yoga classes

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing I Am Hope, a documentary that follows the creation of the first mindfulness program at Frick Impact Academy in Oakland.

The film asks how we can provide students with the support they need to thrive and pursue their dreams, especially those who deal with violence and poverty. The students featured in the film say yoga and breathing classes have transformed many aspects of their lives.

The number of homeless students attending Oakland Unified schools grew nearly 70 percent over the last three years—up to 1,780 students in 2023, according to The Oaklandside based on data from the school district.

Guests:

ShakaJamal, Director of I Am Hope, artist and filmmaker from Oakland, California, and 200 hour certified trauma-informed yoga teacher

Dr. Sylvia Ndusha, occupational therapist and multi-modal artist using an intersectional lens to focus on healing

Web Resources:

I Am Hope is screening at this year's Mill Valley Film Festival on October 13 at 4:30pm at Rafael 2 in San Rafael and online from October 16-22

The Oaklandside: Student homelessness in OUSD grew nearly 70% in 3 years