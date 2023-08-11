Migrants wounded by razor wire on Texas floating border barrier

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the militarization of borders in Texas. According to a USA Today investigation, along Texas' floating border barrier, migrants have been slashed and seriously injured by razor wire.

The Texas Tribune reports that Texas lawmakers have allocated nearly $10B for the state’s border buildup, which began in 2021 and has sent Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard members to parts of the 1,200-mile Texas-Mexico border, where they often arrest migrants who cross the Rio Grande and charge them with trespassing.

Guests:

Rick Jervis, national correspondent for USA TODAY, covering the border

Uriel García, immigration reporter at the Texas Tribune

Web Resources:

USA Today: Along Texas' floating border barrier, migrant children left bloody by razor wire

Texas Tribune: Eagle Pass residents sour on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star

The Guardian: ‘Like traps meant for animals’: death no deterrent at the Rio Grande river barrier

Texas Monthly: Greg Abbott’s Border Policy Is at Once Cruel and Ineffective. Many State Leaders Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way.

