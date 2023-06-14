What will it take to make women's health research a priority?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the #3not30 campaign, a Women's Health Access Matters (WHAM) initiative to increase investment in sex-based research.

WHAM is launching this campaign in recognition of the 30th anniversary of the NIH Revitalization Act, a law mandating that women and minorities be included in all clinical trials and research funded by the NIH.

Today, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women in the US, yet only one-third of participants in clinical trials are female, according to WHAM. Women are two-thirds of the 5.7 million people suffering from Alzheimer's disease, yet 66 percent of the animals used in Alzheimer's research are male or of unreported gender.

Investing $350 million in women's health research is estimated to generate $14 billion for the economy, according to WHAM. What could be accomplished with that funding?

Guests:

Dr. Pavitra Kotini-Shah, emergency room doctor, assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and health disparities researcher at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and collaborative member of WHAM

Dr. Jan Werbinski, clinical associate professor emeritus in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Western Michigan University, founding president of the American College of Women’s Health Physicians, and executive director of the Sex and Gender Women’s Health Collaborative

Maya Dusenbery, journalist and author of Doing Harm: The Truth About How Bad Medicine and Lazy Science Leave Women Dismissed, Misdiagnosed, and Sick

Web Resources:

