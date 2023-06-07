SF Peacemaker awardees recognized for preventing violence and conflict

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with the winners of this year's San Francisco Peacemaker Awards, an event that honors those working to prevent and reduce violence and conflict throughout the city.

This year's winners include Susan Stone, a restorative justice practitioner who works inside juvenile halls; California Lopez, an 11th grader who mediates conflicts and mentors students at Mission High School; and Brava!, a community theater that offers youth alternatives to the streets and programming that reflects diverse communities.

The awards also celebrate Community Boards and its Neighborhood Mediation Program, the oldest, longest-running public conflict resolution and restorative justice center in the US.

The awards ceremony is this Friday at 10am at The City Club of San Francisco. The event will also be livestreamed.

Guests:

Darlene Weide , executive director of Community Boards

Susan Stone, caseworker and mediator in restorative justice programs at California juvenile halls since 2002, and restorative justice trainer for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Neighborhood Courts program

California Lopez, 11th grade student at Mission High School, peer mediator, and mentor who has worked on over 30 cases

Stacie Powers Cuellar, executive director of Brava! For Women in the Arts