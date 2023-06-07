© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

SF Peacemaker awardees recognized for preventing violence and conflict

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published June 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with the winners of this year's San Francisco Peacemaker Awards, an event that honors those working to prevent and reduce violence and conflict throughout the city.

This year's winners include Susan Stone, a restorative justice practitioner who works inside juvenile halls; California Lopez, an 11th grader who mediates conflicts and mentors students at Mission High School; and Brava!, a community theater that offers youth alternatives to the streets and programming that reflects diverse communities.

The awards also celebrate Community Boards and its Neighborhood Mediation Program, the oldest, longest-running public conflict resolution and restorative justice center in the US.

The awards ceremony is this Friday at 10am at The City Club of San Francisco. The event will also be livestreamed.

Guests:

Darlene Weide, executive director of Community Boards

Susan Stone, caseworker and mediator in restorative justice programs at California juvenile halls since 2002, and restorative justice trainer for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Neighborhood Courts program

California Lopez, 11th grade student at Mission High School, peer mediator, and mentor who has worked on over 30 cases

Stacie Powers Cuellar, executive director of Brava! For Women in the Arts

Your Call restorative justiceconflict
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
