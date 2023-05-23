Remembering the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss last year's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old shooter murdered 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary.

A damning report by Texas lawmakers found that nearly 400 police at the scene waited more than an hour to enter the school and failed to "prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety."

Several parents are now dedicating their lives to activism, gun control, and creating a safer country for all children.

Guests:

Javier Cazares, army veteran and father of nine-year-old Jacklyn Cazares who was killed in the Robb Elementary mass shooting, co-founder of Lives Robbed, and former candidate for Uvalde County Commissioner Precinct 2

Bekah McNeel, freelance reporter based in San Antonio, Texas

Zach Despart, politics reporter for The Texas Tribune

Web Resources:

NBC: A Uvalde victim’s family feels betrayed by officials withholding details from that day

Austin American-Statesman: 'It's hard when people don't care that kids are dying.' Cazares family fights for Uvalde victims

Texas Tribune: “It needs to stop”: Mass shooting sparks a wave of political activism in Uvalde

The Texas Tribune: “He has a battle rifle”: Police feared Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

The Washington Post: Uvalde records reveal chaotic medical response as victims lost blood

The Trace and the Guardian: In Uvalde, a Community Struggles for Reform Amid Grief

The Texas Tribune: A year ago, these Uvalde kids left school early. They’re haunted by what happened next.

The Texas Tribune: Texas DPS won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response

The 74 Million: Uvalde Hero: Amid the Chaos at Robb Elementary, the Bus Driver Who Saved Lives