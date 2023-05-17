© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Is it time to end the billion dollar horse racing industry?

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published May 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT
From wire to wire, Medina Spirit leads the race; Soup and Sandwi
DON SNIEGOWSKI
/

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why eight horses died in the lead up to and since the Kentucky Derby.

Elizabeth Banicki used to work in the horse racing industry, but left due to its cruelty. She says horses are pushed to exhaustion. There is no other mainstream sport where carnage and indifference occur so regularly – and are as tolerated. Is it time to ban the billion dollar horse racing industry?

Guests:

Elizabeth Banicki, former racetrack exercise rider, former reporter and writer for The Austin Chronicle, and freelance journalist for the Guardian

Patrick Battuello, animal rights activist and founder of Horseracing Wrongs

Web Resources:

The Guardian, Elizabeth Banicki: Another weekend of death at the Kentucky Derby but don’t expect change

The New York Times: At Churchill Downs, Humans Failed the Horses Again

Horseracing Wrongs: What's Wrong With Horseracing?

The Guardian, Elizabeth Banicki: What do horses feel at the Kentucky Derby? Mostly fear and pain

The Guardian, Elizabeth Banicki: Horse racing is too far gone to be saved. The next best thing is to be honest about it

The Guardian, Elizabeth Banicki: I spent half my life in horse racing. The Medina Spirit scandal lays bare why I left

The Guardian, Elizabeth Banicki: After 15 years at the racetrack, I can no longer watch a horse race

Tags
Your Call horse racinganimal abuseanimal cruelty
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll