Is it time to end the billion dollar horse racing industry?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why eight horses died in the lead up to and since the Kentucky Derby.

Elizabeth Banicki used to work in the horse racing industry, but left due to its cruelty. She says horses are pushed to exhaustion. There is no other mainstream sport where carnage and indifference occur so regularly – and are as tolerated. Is it time to ban the billion dollar horse racing industry?

Guests:

Elizabeth Banicki, former racetrack exercise rider, former reporter and writer for The Austin Chronicle, and freelance journalist for the Guardian

Patrick Battuello , animal rights activist and founder of Horseracing Wrongs

