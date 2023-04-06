TN Republicans move to expel Democrats rather than tackle gun violence

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest from Tennessee after House Republicans moved to expel three Democrats for joining gun control protests on the House floor. The three Democrats have already been stripped of their committee assignments.

Last week, Justin Kanew, the founder of The Tennessee Holler, an independent media outlet, asked Tennessee Republicans what they are going to do to stop gun violence. Almost everyone ignores him or refuses to answer.

Over the past week, Nashville students, parents, teachers, and community members have taken to the state Capitol to demand gun control after last Monday's Covenant School shooting, which left three nine-year-old children and three adults dead. The 28-year-old shooter fired 152 rounds and gained entry to the school by firing through the building's locked glass doors, according to Nashville police.

Yesterday, school walkouts took place in over 100 cities, according to Students Demand Action.

