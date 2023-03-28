© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Antiwar protestors stopped Nixon from escalating the Vietnam war

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:16 AM PDT
MovementMadman_2800x1576-resize-1400x0-50.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss The Movement and the “Madman,” a new PBS documentary that shows how two antiwar protests in the fall of 1969 — the largest the country had ever seen — caused President Nixon to cancel what he called his “madman” plans for a massive escalation of the U.S. war in Vietnam, including his threats to use nuclear weapons.

The filmmakers say at the time, protestors had no idea what they had prevented or how many lives they had saved.

The Movement and the "Madman" is airing now on PBS.

Guests:

Steve Talbot, Emmy and Peabody award winning director and producer of The Movement and The "Madman"

Stephanie Menchura, editor of The Movement and The "Madman"

Robert Levering, executive producer of The Movement and The "Madman" and former staff organizer with the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam

Web Resources:

PBS: The Movement and the "Madman"

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco filmmaker goes back to roots as Vietnam War protester in PBS documentary

Waging Non-violence: This film tells the little-known story of the Vietnam protests that gave peace a chance

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
