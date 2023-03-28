Antiwar protestors stopped Nixon from escalating the Vietnam war

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss The Movement and the “Madman,” a new PBS documentary that shows how two antiwar protests in the fall of 1969 — the largest the country had ever seen — caused President Nixon to cancel what he called his “madman” plans for a massive escalation of the U.S. war in Vietnam, including his threats to use nuclear weapons.

The filmmakers say at the time, protestors had no idea what they had prevented or how many lives they had saved.

The Movement and the "Madman" is airing now on PBS.

Guests:

Steve Talbot, Emmy and Peabody award winning director and producer of The Movement and The "Madman"

Stephanie Menchura, editor of The Movement and The "Madman"

Robert Levering, executive producer of The Movement and The "Madman" and former staff organizer with the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam

