Your Call

Collision documentary exposes how ships contribute to whale deaths

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award winning ocean conservation filmmaker Philip Hamilton discusses Collision, a powerful documentary that exposes how a worldwide increase in shipping traffic is threatening our oceans, its inhabitants, and the planet. The film focuses on the grossly underreported issue of fatal ship strikes on whales, a threat that is endangering their very existence.

Most solutions are implemented on a voluntary basis. Scientists say in order to truly address this crisis, governments must make them mandatory.

Collision will have its world premiere at this year's International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco on Sunday, April 15, at 1pm.

Guest:

Philip Hamilton, award winning ocean conservation filmmaker, photographer, founder of Ocean Souls Films, and director of Wildlife Media

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Why 23 Dead Whales Have Washed Up on the East Coast Since December

The Guardian: Blue whales threatened by ship collisions in busy Patagonia waters

Live Science: Heartbreaking footage shows whale with severely broken back struggling to swim

The Guardian: Ships are turning whales into ‘ocean roadkill’. This AI system is trying to stop it

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
