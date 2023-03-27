Collision documentary exposes how ships contribute to whale deaths

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award winning ocean conservation filmmaker Philip Hamilton discusses Collision, a powerful documentary that exposes how a worldwide increase in shipping traffic is threatening our oceans, its inhabitants, and the planet. The film focuses on the grossly underreported issue of fatal ship strikes on whales, a threat that is endangering their very existence.

Most solutions are implemented on a voluntary basis. Scientists say in order to truly address this crisis, governments must make them mandatory.

Collision will have its world premiere at this year's International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco on Sunday, April 15, at 1pm.

Guest:

Philip Hamilton, award winning ocean conservation filmmaker, photographer, founder of Ocean Souls Films, and director of Wildlife Media

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Why 23 Dead Whales Have Washed Up on the East Coast Since December

The Guardian: Blue whales threatened by ship collisions in busy Patagonia waters

Live Science: Heartbreaking footage shows whale with severely broken back struggling to swim

The Guardian: Ships are turning whales into ‘ocean roadkill’. This AI system is trying to stop it

