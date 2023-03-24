© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How the US media helped sell the Iraq invasion to the public

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 24, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT
Baghdad2-iraq-a man sits next to his house-Nabil Mafrachi_0.jpg
An Iraqi man outside a rundown house with a dead child's portrait in Baghdad in November 2020 (Nabil Salih)

On the edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

In the run-up to the invasion, the majority of the US media went along with the Bush administration’s fabricated claims about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction and its links to 9/11, but in the months before the US invasion, reporters in Knight Ridder's DC bureau were the only ones questioning of the case for war.

Why did the US media help the Bush administration sell the invasion of Iraq to the American people? What does the coverage then and now say about the role of journalists in distinguishing fact from propaganda? And how did the invasion and occupation of Iraq change Iraqi society, the economy, and politics?

Guests:

Jonathan Landay, US national security correspondent for Reuters and former Pentagon correspondent for Knight Ridder

Adel Iskandar, assistant professor of global communication at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver

Nabil Salih, independent journalist, photographer and poet

Web Resources:

Reuters: U.S. grapples with forces unleashed by Iraq invasion 20 years later

Foreign Affairs: Why the Press Failed on Iraq

Leftists: Ransacking Iraq

The Washington Post: The Iraq War helped destroy what it meant to be an Iraqi

Your Call Iraq warUS invasionoccupationwar on terror
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
