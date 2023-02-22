© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Expanded food stamp benefits are about to expire. How will families cope?

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published February 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST
EBT.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the end of the COVID emergency increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on March 1.

The cuts will impact more than 30 million people in 32 states, including California and Texas. Household benefits will drop by at least $95 a month, with some seeing reductions of $250 a month or more, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

Separately, Republicans are proposing tougher work requirements and even deeper cuts for some recipients.

How will families cope? What can we do to ensure everyone has access to healthy food?

Guests:

Jared Call, senior advocate with Nourish California

Ellen Vollinger, SNAP director for the Food Research and Action Center

Gabrielle Jones-Radtke, SNAP recipient from El Paso, Texas, whose benefits will be reduced from $800 a month to $185 a month on March 1

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Republicans take aim at food stamps in growing fight over federal debt

CBS News: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefits

The Guardian: ‘Horrible timing’: pandemic food relief ends as inflation sends families scrambling

USA Today: Looming cuts to emergency SNAP benefits threaten food security in rural America

Center for Budget and Policy Priorities: Temporary Pandemic SNAP Benefits Will End in Remaining 35 States in March 2023

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll