Expanded food stamp benefits are about to expire. How will families cope?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the end of the COVID emergency increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on March 1.

The cuts will impact more than 30 million people in 32 states, including California and Texas. Household benefits will drop by at least $95 a month, with some seeing reductions of $250 a month or more, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

Separately, Republicans are proposing tougher work requirements and even deeper cuts for some recipients.

How will families cope? What can we do to ensure everyone has access to healthy food?

Guests:

Jared Call, senior advocate with Nourish California

Ellen Vollinger, SNAP director for the Food Research and Action Center

Gabrielle Jones-Radtke, SNAP recipient from El Paso, Texas, whose benefits will be reduced from $800 a month to $185 a month on March 1

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Republicans take aim at food stamps in growing fight over federal debt

CBS News: "Hunger cliff" looms as 32 states set to slash food-stamp benefits

The Guardian: ‘Horrible timing’: pandemic food relief ends as inflation sends families scrambling

USA Today: Looming cuts to emergency SNAP benefits threaten food security in rural America

Center for Budget and Policy Priorities: Temporary Pandemic SNAP Benefits Will End in Remaining 35 States in March 2023