Your Call

The tragic death of Bay Area activist Jen Angel has sparked conversations about the root causes of crime & restorative justice

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:19 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the tragic death of Jen Angel, a Bay Area activist and owner of Angel Cakes bakery, who died last Thursday after she was robbed in downtown Oakland.

Her family is calling for restorative justice, not jail, for the perpetrators.

What questions do you have about the restorative justice process and alternatives to the prison system? How should society respond to violent crimes and the root causes of crime?

Guests:

Garry "Malachi" Scott, re-entry and community restorative justice coordinator for Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth, and co-founder of Atunse Justice League and North Oakland Restorative Justice Council. After taking a plea bargain of 15 years to life for second degree murder at age 15, he was incarcerated for 16 years at San Quentin State Prison, from 1998 until his parole in 2014

Kevin Martin, restorative practices strategist at Community Works West

Web Resources:

Eater: Oakland Baker and Activist Jen Angel Dies After Being Injured During a Violent Robbery

ABC7: Oakland restaurant manager details smash-and-grab theft similar to one that killed popular baker

Heavy: Jen Angel: A Tribute to the Oakland, California, Baker

CBS News: Slain Oakland baker Jen Angel donates organs to potentially 70 people

East Bay Times: Oakland mayor taps parolee for violence prevention post

The New York Times: Prison Is Too Violent for Young Offenders

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
