The tragic death of Bay Area activist Jen Angel has sparked conversations about the root causes of crime & restorative justice

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the tragic death of Jen Angel, a Bay Area activist and owner of Angel Cakes bakery, who died last Thursday after she was robbed in downtown Oakland.

Her family is calling for restorative justice, not jail, for the perpetrators.

What questions do you have about the restorative justice process and alternatives to the prison system? How should society respond to violent crimes and the root causes of crime?

Guests:

Garry "Malachi" Scott, re-entry and community restorative justice coordinator for Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth, and co-founder of Atunse Justice League and North Oakland Restorative Justice Council. After taking a plea bargain of 15 years to life for second degree murder at age 15, he was incarcerated for 16 years at San Quentin State Prison, from 1998 until his parole in 2014

Kevin Martin, restorative practices strategist at Community Works West

