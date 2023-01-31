Communities gather to address AAPI mass shootings, increased hate crimes & collective trauma

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay have led to even more anxiety and trauma within the AAPI community.

Between March 2020 and March 2022, there was a massive surge of anti-Asian hate, with over 11,400 reported incidents, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

We'll discuss policy solutions and mental health resources to address this collective trauma.

Guests:

Eddy Zheng, founder and president of the New Breath Foundation, and co-editor of Other: An Asian and Pacific Islander Prisoners’ Anthology

Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate

Web Resources:

Stop AAPI Hate: Two Years and Thousands of Voices: What Community-Generated Data Tells Us About Anti-AAPI Hate

The Guardian: ‘It perpetuates fear’: Monterey Park shooting compounds trauma in Asian American communities

The Washington Post: $100 repair bill put Half Moon Bay suspect over the edge, prosecutor says

The Washington Post: Half Moon Bay shooting unmasks poor living conditions for farmworkers

Associated Press: Monterey Park, an Asian cultural hub, shaken by shooting

Reckon: Asian Americans are retraumatized in the wake of 2 mass shootings in 3 days

Los Angeles Times: In Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay, the pain of hearing it’s ‘one of our own’