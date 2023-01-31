© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Communities gather to address AAPI mass shootings, increased hate crimes & collective trauma

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 31, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss how the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay have led to even more anxiety and trauma within the AAPI community.

Between March 2020 and March 2022, there was a massive surge of anti-Asian hate, with over 11,400 reported incidents, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

We'll discuss policy solutions and mental health resources to address this collective trauma.

Guests:

Eddy Zheng, founder and president of the New Breath Foundation, and co-editor of Other: An Asian and Pacific Islander Prisoners’ Anthology

Cynthia Choi, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, and co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate

Web Resources:

Stop AAPI Hate: Two Years and Thousands of Voices: What Community-Generated Data Tells Us About Anti-AAPI Hate

The Guardian: ‘It perpetuates fear’: Monterey Park shooting compounds trauma in Asian American communities

The Washington Post: $100 repair bill put Half Moon Bay suspect over the edge, prosecutor says

The Washington Post: Half Moon Bay shooting unmasks poor living conditions for farmworkers

Associated Press: Monterey Park, an Asian cultural hub, shaken by shooting

Reckon: Asian Americans are retraumatized in the wake of 2 mass shootings in 3 days

Los Angeles Times: In Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay, the pain of hearing it’s ‘one of our own’

Tags
Your Call Asian Americanstop aapi hatemass shootings
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
