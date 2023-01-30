One Planet: We are all whalers -- The plight of whales and our responsibility

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, marine scientist Dr. Michael Moore discusses his book, We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility.

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the world’s most endangered whale species. They are approaching extinction with fewer than 350 remaining. The Biden administration recently rejected an emergency petition aimed at protecting right whales from lethal ship strikes.

Dr Moore says we are enabling human-induced morbidity and mortality of whales around the world. What can we do to protect these majestic creatures?

Guest:

Dr. Michael Moore, director of the Marine Mammal Center at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and author of We Are All Whalers: The Plight of Whales and Our Responsibility

