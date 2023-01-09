© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

One Planet: The most important climate stories of 2022 & what's to come in 2023

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST
download-3.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss some of the most important climate developments in 2022 and what we should look for in 2023.

From the floods in Pakistan and the Great Barrier Reef suffering its fourth mass bleaching to record heat and deadly hurricanes, the destructive impacts of climate change became more visible. What climate and environmental stories do you want us to cover in 2023?

Guests:

Sammy Roth, climate and energy reporter at the Los Angeles Times and author of the paper's weekly Boiling Point newsletter

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Hot: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Doom isn’t inevitable: My top 10 climate lessons from 2022

The Guardian: Environmental review of 2022: another mile on the ‘highway to climate hell’

Sierra: The Most Important Environmental Stories of 2022

Civil Eats: Our Best Climate Reporting of 2022

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar