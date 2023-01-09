One Planet: The most important climate stories of 2022 & what's to come in 2023

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss some of the most important climate developments in 2022 and what we should look for in 2023.

From the floods in Pakistan and the Great Barrier Reef suffering its fourth mass bleaching to record heat and deadly hurricanes, the destructive impacts of climate change became more visible. What climate and environmental stories do you want us to cover in 2023?

Guests:

Sammy Roth, climate and energy reporter at the Los Angeles Times and author of the paper's weekly Boiling Point newsletter

Mark Hertsgaard, executive director of Covering Climate Now, environment correspondent for The Nation, and author of Hot: Living Through the Next Fifty Years on Earth

Web Resources:

The Los Angeles Times: Doom isn’t inevitable: My top 10 climate lessons from 2022

The Guardian: Environmental review of 2022: another mile on the ‘highway to climate hell’

Sierra: The Most Important Environmental Stories of 2022

Civil Eats: Our Best Climate Reporting of 2022

