YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

The Legacy Film Festival on Aging

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published January 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST
DUTYUTY-FREE2.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the 11th annual Legacy Film Festival on Aging, which entertains and educates intergenerational audiences about the variety of later life experiences, including the triumphs and the challenges.

We'll discuss a number of films, including Duty Free. After his 75 year-old mother Rebecca Danigelis gets fired from her job as a hotel housekeeper in Boston, filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis documents the ageism and despair in her struggle to find another job and takes her on a bucket-list adventure to reclaim her life.

Other films focus on caregiving, creativity, transitioning, community, Alzheimer’s and resilience. The films will be available to watch online from January 6-15.

Guests:

Sheila Malkind, executive director of the Legacy Film Festival on Aging

Rebecca Danigelis, subject of the film Duty Free and activist working against ageism and workplace discrimination

Sian-Pierre Regis, director and producer of Duty Free

Web Resources:

Legacy Film Festival on Aging

Capital & Main: ‘Duty Free’: Documentarian Sian-Pierre Regis on Age Discrimination and Family

CNN: When his mother was fired at 75, he picked up his camera

The New York Times: An Uptick in Elder Poverty: A Blip, or a Sign of Things to Come?

The New York Times: Who Will Care for ‘Kinless’ Seniors?

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
