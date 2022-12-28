A North Carolina community takes on Smithfield, the world's largest pig slaughterhouse

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our discussion about The Smell of Money, a documentary that tells the story of the late environmental justice activist Elsie Herring and her North Carolina community who take on Smithfield, the world's largest pig slaughterhouse.

We follow them as they fight for the freedom to enjoy fresh air, clean water, and a life without the stench of manure. The film calls on viewers to see the people behind what's on our plates and join the fight for justice.

Guests:

Jamie Berger, writer and producer of The Smell of Money

Naeema Muhammad, senior advisor at the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network

