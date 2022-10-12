Green Film Festival of San Francisco features two standout documentaries -- Oyate and Into the Weeds

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss two documentaries featured at this year's Green Film Festival of San Francisco, which runs through October 16.

Oyate follows Indigenous water protectors fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock, and introduces Native leaders, politicians, and activists using their newfound platform to shed light on injustices committed against them for centuries. The #NoDAPL struggle became a rallying cry for Indigenous people everywhere.

Into the Weeds tells the story of Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, a former Bay Area groundskeeper on a mission to hold agrochemical giant Monsanto accountable for failing to label its popular Roundup weed-killer as carcinogenic.

Guests:

Brandon Jackson, director, producer, and story producer of Oyate

Stuart James, member of the Dakota Sioux tribe and Native hop hop artist

Jennifer Baichwal, Canadian documentary filmmaker and director of Into the Weeds

Web Resources:

Purchase tickets to see Oyate or Into the Weeds online through October 16. Into the Weeds is screening on Thursday, Oct 13 at 6:15 pm, at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco.