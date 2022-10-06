© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Women, Life, Freedom. Anti-government protests in Iran continue despite violent government crackdown

Published October 6, 2022 at 8:57 AM PDT
High school girls have become the latest Iranians to join anti-government protests in large numbers

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing wave of anti-government protests in Iran. It's been more than two weeks after 22-year-old Iranian- Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini tragically died while in custody of the so-called morality police.

The protests, which have spread to colleges and high schools, have shown no signs of easing in spite of the regime’s systemic and violent crackdown. Thousands have been arrested and more than 80 people have been killed.

At least 63 people were killed last week when Iranian security forces “bloodily suppressed” a protest in the city of Zahedan, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO.

Guests:

Fatemeh Shams, assistant professor of Persian Literature at University of Pennsylvania, and author of A Revolution in Rhyme: Poetic Co-option Under the Islamic Republic

Elham Hoominfar, assistant professor in the Global Health Studies Program at Northwestern University

Shaghayegh Cyrous, Iranian-American multidisciplinary artist

Web Resources:
Bay Area rallies in solidarity with the people of Iran

The Committee to Protect Journalists: Names of journalists arrested in Iran’s anti-state protests

The New Yorker: How Iran’s Hijab Protest Movement Became So Powerful

The Guardian: Are the protests in Iran just doomed to flare and then be crushed?

The Guardian: ‘Something in me sparked’: the Iranian women using art to protest

Shaghayegh Cyrous


Your Call IranWoman-Life-FreedomStudent Protest
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
