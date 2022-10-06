Women, Life, Freedom. Anti-government protests in Iran continue despite violent government crackdown

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the ongoing wave of anti-government protests in Iran. It's been more than two weeks after 22-year-old Iranian- Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini tragically died while in custody of the so-called morality police.

The protests, which have spread to colleges and high schools, have shown no signs of easing in spite of the regime’s systemic and violent crackdown. Thousands have been arrested and more than 80 people have been killed.

At least 63 people were killed last week when Iranian security forces “bloodily suppressed” a protest in the city of Zahedan, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO.

Guests:

Fatemeh Shams, assistant professor of Persian Literature at University of Pennsylvania, and author of A Revolution in Rhyme: Poetic Co-option Under the Islamic Republic

Elham Hoominfar, assistant professor in the Global Health Studies Program at Northwestern University

Shaghayegh Cyrous, Iranian-American multidisciplinary artist

