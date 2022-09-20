On this edition of Your Call, investigative climate journalist Geoff Dembicki discusses his new book, The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change.

Dembicki studied hundreds of confidential industry documents, revealing how some of the world's major oil companies have ignored warnings about climate devastation since as early as 1959. He writes, "My reporting has made me realize there was nothing inevitable about the chaotic future we face, with all of the natural systems that support us collapsing. It did not have to come to this."

Dembicki also tells the stories of people fighting back: the Seattle lawyer who brought Big Tobacco to its knees and is now going after Big Oil; a young Filipino activist who saw her family drown in a climate disaster; and a former engineer at Exxon who was pushed out for asking hard questions.

Guest:

Geoff Dembicki, investigative climate journalist, regular contributor to the Tyee and VICE, and author of two books, including The Petroleum Papers: Inside the Far Right Conspiracy to Cover Up Climate Change

Web Resources:

