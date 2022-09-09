© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Russia's war on Ukraine is fueling Europe's energy crisis

Published September 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM PDT
Russia/Germany Pipeline

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the deepening energy crisis in Europe, which has been fueled by Russia's war on Ukraine.

Russia's state-owned energy giant, Gazprom halted gas supplies to Europe by shutting off the main pipeline carrying gas to Germany , causing a jump in fuel prices and household utility bills. Gazprom blamed the closure on an oil leak, claiming the problems could not be fixed because of sanctions, but earlier this week, Russia said it would not resume natural-gas flows via a key pipeline to Europe until the 'collective West' lifts sanctions against the country. We will also discuss the upcoming general election in Italy-

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail based in Rome

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail: European energy crisis intensifies as Russia shuts key gas pipeline, euro sinks to 20-year low

The Globe and Mail: The harbinger of the European recession to come: Family businesses shocked by unaffordable energy bills

Reuters: Why Europe faces climbing energy bills

Common Dreams: Fossil Fuel Giants Dump Millions Into PR While Spending Little on Climate Action

Al Jazeera: Italy, EU face ‘big risk’ of potential far-right victory: ex-PM

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
