The majority of US gun violence is carried out with handguns, but mass shooters tend to use AR-15s
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss gun violence committed with handguns and semi-automatic rifles. Six states have increased the minimum age to purchase semi-automatics from 18 to 21.
Families impacted by the Uvalde massacre are taking steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the company that made the weapon used to kill 19 children and two teachers. Daniel Defense is a powerful Republican donor and has received more than 100 federal contracts and a few loans.
Guests:
Zusha Elinson, national reporter for the Wall Street Journal who is co-authoring a book about the AR-15 called American Gun
Jennifer Mascia, news writer with The Trace
Web Resources:
