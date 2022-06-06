One Planet: Why are California farmers irrigating crops with oil wastewater?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss an Inside Climate News Investigation about the use of wastewater from oil wells to irrigate food crops in California.

For decades, farmers in California’s Kern County have turned to wastewater from oil production to help irrigate their crops during extended dry spells. The water irrigates 95,000 acres of cropland in California’s southern San Joaquin Valley, according to the California Regional Water Quality Control Board. What are the environmental and health effects of this practice?

Guest:

Liza Gross, reporter for Inside Climate News based in Northern California

