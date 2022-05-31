Why it's so easy to buy an assault weapon in the US
On this edition of Your Call, last week's massacre of 19 third and fourth graders and their teachers in Uvalde, Texas has many lawmakers calling for the minimum age to purchase a so-called "long gun" to be raised from 18 to 21. Only 6 states have made the change, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Based on reporting from Quartz, it only takes 5 clicks to purchase the two AR-15 style rifles that the gunman from Uvalde used in the shooting. What will it take to activate meaningful legislative change on this issue?
Guests:
Manuel Oliver , father of Joaquin Oliver, a victim in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, and co-founder of Change the Ref
Jennifer Mascia, news writer at The Trace
Champe Barton, reporter covering community violence and the gun industry at The Trace
Web Resources:
Quartz: We ordered the same gun used in Uvalde. Here’s how easy it was.
The Washington Post: Maker of rifle in Texas massacre is deep-pocketed GOP donor
In These Times: The Pentagon Is Funding the Same Gun Makers Democrats Want to Regulate
ProPublica: Why 18-Year-Olds in Texas Can Buy AR-15s but Not Handguns
The Trace: The Buffalo and Uvalde Gunmen Bought Their Rifles Legally at 18
Independent: Texas school shooting: Who are Daniel Defense, the makers of Salvador Ramos’ AR-15?