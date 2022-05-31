© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Why it's so easy to buy an assault weapon in the US

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Semi-automatic assault-style rifles on display at a gun show in Chantilly, Va., in 2009.
Karen Bleier
/
AFP/Getty Images
Semi-automatic assault-style rifles on display at a gun show in Chantilly, Va., in 2009.

On this edition of Your Call, last week's massacre of 19 third and fourth graders and their teachers in Uvalde, Texas has many lawmakers calling for the minimum age to purchase a so-called "long gun" to be raised from 18 to 21. Only 6 states have made the change, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Based on reporting from Quartz, it only takes 5 clicks to purchase the two AR-15 style rifles that the gunman from Uvalde used in the shooting. What will it take to activate meaningful legislative change on this issue?

Guests:

Manuel Oliver , father of Joaquin Oliver, a victim in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida, and co-founder of Change the Ref

Jennifer Mascia, news writer at The Trace

Champe Barton, reporter covering community violence and the gun industry at The Trace

Web Resources:

Quartz: We ordered the same gun used in Uvalde. Here’s how easy it was.

The Washington Post: Maker of rifle in Texas massacre is deep-pocketed GOP donor

In These Times: The Pentagon Is Funding the Same Gun Makers Democrats Want to Regulate

ProPublica: Why 18-Year-Olds in Texas Can Buy AR-15s but Not Handguns

The Trace: The Buffalo and Uvalde Gunmen Bought Their Rifles Legally at 18

Independent: Texas school shooting: Who are Daniel Defense, the makers of Salvador Ramos’ AR-15?

Your Call gun controlYour Callgun violencegun legislation
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
