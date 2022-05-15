One Planet: Solutions to the plastic pollution & climate crisis

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we speak with Amy Westervelt, an award winning climate journalist and host of Drilled, a true crime podcast investigating the obstacles to action on climate change. For years, Amy Westervelt has documented how polluting industries mobilized to block climate action.

We will also speak with Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastic, about California Attorney General Rob Bonta's investigation into ExxonMobil and others for their role in causing the plastic pollution crisis.

Guests:

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and president of Beyond Plastics

Amy Westervelt, award winning climate journalist and host of Drilled

Web Resources:

The Guardian: How oil companies rebranded deceptive climate ads as ‘free speech’

No Plastic Waste: Top 100 Polymer Producers

The Guardian: Exxon doubles down on ‘advanced recycling’ claims that yield few results

NPR: How Big Oil Misled The Public Into Believing Plastic Would Be Recycled

The Guardian: Largest oil and gas producers made close to $100bn in first quarter of 2022

The Guardian: Why some of your favorite podcasts are filled with oil company ads