The complex state-by-state legal issues that will arise from the looming Roe v. Wade decision

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The New Abortion Battleground, a new report about the post-Roe legal landscape. If Roe is overturned, antiabortion Republican jurisdictions will likely try to prohibit their citizens from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion. Abortion-supporting states will seek to protect their providers from legal action for helping out-of-state residents. We'll then check in with a provider in California to find out how they're preparing.

Guests:

Rachel Rebouché, Interim Dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law and the James E. Beasley Professor of Law. She’s the co-author of a recent legal article, The New Abortion Battleground.

Stacy Cross, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Web Resources:

Washington Post: How far the GOP might go post-Roe on abortion, contraception and travel

Los Angeles Times: Abortion pills: A post-Roe game changer — and the next battleground

The Guardian: Pro-choice states rush to pledge legal shield for out-of-state abortions

