Your Call

The complex state-by-state legal issues that will arise from the looming Roe v. Wade decision

Published May 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Unless a federal court intervenes, Planned Parenthood says it will formally withdraw from the nation's family planning program for low-income people.
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The New Abortion Battleground, a new report about the post-Roe legal landscape. If Roe is overturned, antiabortion Republican jurisdictions will likely try to prohibit their citizens from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion. Abortion-supporting states will seek to protect their providers from legal action for helping out-of-state residents. We'll then check in with a provider in California to find out how they're preparing.

Guests:

Rachel Rebouché, Interim Dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law and the James E. Beasley Professor of Law. She’s the co-author of a recent legal article, The New Abortion Battleground.

Stacy Cross, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio. Follow @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
