© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fill out KALW's Listener Survey NOW ▶
Submit by Friday at midnight ⏰
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The complex state-by-state legal issues that will arise if Roe is overturned

Published May 12, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
Unless a federal court intervenes, Planned Parenthood says it will formally withdraw from the nation's family planning program for low-income people.
Unless a federal court intervenes, Planned Parenthood says it will formally withdraw from the nation's family planning program for low-income people.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss The New Abortion Battleground, a new report about the post-Roe legal landscape. If Roe is overturned, anti-abortion Republican jurisdictions will likely try to prohibit their citizens from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion. Abortion-supporting states will seek to protect their providers from legal action for helping out-of-state residents. We'll then check in with a provider in California to find out how they're preparing.

Guests:

Rachel Rebouché, Interim Dean and Professor of Law at Temple University, and co-author of the legal article, The New Abortion Battleground

Stacy Cross, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte in mid-California and Northern Nevada

Web Resources:

Washington Post: How far the GOP might go post-Roe on abortion, contraception and travel

Los Angeles Times: Abortion pills: A post-Roe game changer — and the next battleground

The Guardian: Pro-choice states rush to pledge legal shield for out-of-state abortions

CalMatters: ‘When you don’t know where to go, you come here:’ California preps to be a haven for abortion rights

Tags

Your Call roe v. wadeabortionreproductive justicereproductive rights
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
See stories by Bee Soll