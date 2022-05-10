How gerrymandering, the electoral college & dark money has brought us to the brink of overturning Roe v. Wade

On this edition of Your Call, we'll continue our discussion about the future of abortion rights in the US.

In several polls, 70 percent of the public say Roe should not be overturned and yet, many in the media still say abortion is the most divisive issue of our time. How did we get here? Both sides journalism, gerrymandering, the electoral college, voter suppression, the Koch Brothers working with the religious right, and dark money.

Guests:

Meaghan Winter, magazine writer who has covered abortion for many outlets and author of the book All Politics is Local: Why Progressives Must Fight for the States.

Lisa Graves, executive director of True North Research, an investigative research watchdog group

Jodi Jacobson, writer and strategist, and former Editor-in-Chief of Rewire News

Web Resources:

Dissent, Meaghan Winter: Where Was Everyone? The Fatal Siloing of Abortion Advocacy

The Guardian: No-exception laws, once too harsh even for anti-abortion Republicans, gain traction across US

Popular Information: These 13 corporations have spent $15 million supporting anti-abortion politicians since 2016

The Lever: The Roe Disaster - And What To Do About It

Truthout: Anti-Abortion Groups Funneled Millions in Dark Money to Shape Supreme Court

