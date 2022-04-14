The documentary Keystone explores the importance of bison to the land, ecosystem & Native tribes

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss Keystone, a documentary about the land, humans, flora, and fauna, with a focus on bison. The near extinction of bison has altered North America's delicate eco system, affecting all of its inhabitants. Replacing bison with cattle has further thrown the ecosystem out of sync and accelerated the collapse of the American prairie. What happens when bison are restored to tribal lands?

Keystone is showing at the Green Film Festival of San Francisco, which runs through April 24. You can watch it online.

Guests:

Maggie O'Dea, director of Keystone and founder of the Inspired Life Project

Troy Heinert, executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council

