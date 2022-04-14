© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

The documentary Keystone explores the importance of bison to the land, ecosystem & Native tribes

Published April 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM PDT
A North American bison in Glacier National Park, Montana.
A North American bison in Glacier National Park, Montana.

On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss Keystone, a documentary about the land, humans, flora, and fauna, with a focus on bison. The near extinction of bison has altered North America's delicate eco system, affecting all of its inhabitants. Replacing bison with cattle has further thrown the ecosystem out of sync and accelerated the collapse of the American prairie. What happens when bison are restored to tribal lands?

Keystone is showing at the Green Film Festival of San Francisco, which runs through April 24. You can watch it online.

Guests:

Maggie O'Dea, director of Keystone and founder of the Inspired Life Project

Troy Heinert, executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council

Web Resources:

NPR: Denver Returns 14 Bison To Tribal Land In Reparations, Conservation Effort

The Guardian: ‘It’s a powerful feeling’: the Indigenous American tribe helping to bring back buffalo

World Wildlife Fund: Rosebud Sioux Tribe will create the largest native-owned and managed bison herd in North America

North American Nature: Why Is The Bison A Keystone Species?

National Wildlife Foundation: Wildlife that Depend on Wild Bison

Tags

Your Call bisonecosystemprairies
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Hi! My name is Elizabeth Soll, and I go by Bee. I'm a former reporter at KPFA and a current reporter at KALW. Follow my twitter @bee_soll for Bay Area news!
See stories by Bee Soll