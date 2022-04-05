What will it take to solve the hunger crisis in the US?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing ongoing demand at food banks across the country. High prices for food, basic necessities, and gas are forcing more and more people to seek assistance, but food banks are struggling to keep up.

Later in the show, we'll speak with Andy Fisher, author of Big Hunger: The Unholy Alliance between Corporate America and Anti-Hunger Groups. What will it take to solve this country's hunger crisis?

Guests:

Vanessa Ramirez, CalFresh Outreach manager at the Alameda County Community Food Bank

Brooke Neubauer, CEO and founder of The Just One Project

Andy Fisher, food security activist and the author of Big Hunger: The Unholy Alliance between Corporate America and Anti-Hunger Groups

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: Higher food prices around the country are pushing more Americans to food banks

The Counter: Food banks keep getting bigger

The Washington Post: Food bank numbers are rising again with more new people in lines — grandparents

Bloomberg: Rising Costs at U.S. Food Banks Mean People Who Need It Most Are Getting Less