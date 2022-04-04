© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Amazon workers win historic union vote on Staten Island- What's next?

Published April 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM PDT
Untitled design (10)_3.png
The Amazon Labor Union projected a message on the wall of the warehouse. Reaching 8,000 co-workers to make the case for the union and counter Amazon's union-busting messages is a tall order for the grassroots organizing committee.

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the historic vote to unionize the first Amazon warehouse in the company's 27-year history. On Friday, employees at the Staten Island, New York, facility voted to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, a grassroots labor organization.

The union is demanding Amazon begin bargaining in early May. We'll also discuss the ongoing fight for better pay, benefits, and working conditions at Starbucks, Amy's Kitchen, and Warrior Met Coal. Join the next Your Call, with me, Rose Aguilar, and you. 

Guests:

Mike Elk, senior labor reporter & founder of the Payday Report

Dave Jamieson, labor reporter at HuffPost

John Logan, professor of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University

Web Resources:

Payday Report

Huffington Post: How Amazon Workers Beat The Union Busters At Their Own Game

The Guardian: Amazon workers in New York make history by voting to form union

Slate: How Amazon Employees Won Their First Union

Tags

Your Call Amazonunionslabor rights
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar