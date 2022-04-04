Amazon workers win historic union vote on Staten Island- What's next?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the historic vote to unionize the first Amazon warehouse in the company's 27-year history. On Friday, employees at the Staten Island, New York, facility voted to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, a grassroots labor organization.

The union is demanding Amazon begin bargaining in early May. We'll also discuss the ongoing fight for better pay, benefits, and working conditions at Starbucks, Amy's Kitchen, and Warrior Met Coal. Join the next Your Call, with me, Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Mike Elk, senior labor reporter & founder of the Payday Report

Dave Jamieson, labor reporter at HuffPost

John Logan, professor of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University

Web Resources:

Payday Report

Huffington Post: How Amazon Workers Beat The Union Busters At Their Own Game

The Guardian: Amazon workers in New York make history by voting to form union

Slate: How Amazon Employees Won Their First Union