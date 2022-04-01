Media Roundtable: Amazon workers vote to unionize & newsrooms are unionizing in record numbers

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the historic vote by Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island to unionize. "This is the power people have when they come together," said Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union.

We'll also discuss the growing wave of union-organizing by media workers and journalists. This week, employees at Condé Nast, one of the country’s largest publishers, announced they have unionized, and BuzzFeed Union overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a strike if management continues "bargaining in bad faith."

How are journalists using their collective power to achieve fair wages and better working conditions?

Guests:

Steven Greenhouse, labor reporter and author of Beaten Down, Worked Up: The Past, Present, and Future of American Labor

Rachel Sanders, former deputy culture editor at BuzzFeed News

Web Resources:

The Nieman Report: Newsrooms Are Unionizing Pretty Much “Nonstop.” Here’s Why

The Nation: BuzzFeed Doesn’t Deserve Its Newsroom

The Wrap: BuzzFeed News Union Vows to Fight Job Cuts: ‘We Won’t Stand for It’