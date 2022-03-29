Oil companies enrich Vladimir Putin's regime & are set to make up to $126B in profits this year alone

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss what it will take to get off of fossil fuels. Revenues from oil and gas projects backed by European and US companies have fueled Vladimir Putin’s regime to the tune of nearly $100 billion dollars since 2014, according to Greenpeace USA, Global Witness, and Oil Change International.

A separate report finds that with oil prices rising to near-record levels due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, companies producing oil and gas in the United States are in line to make tens of billions in additional profits. Under conservative estimates, the oil and gas industry will collect a windfall of up to $126B this year alone.

Tim Donaghy, senior research specialist at Greenpeace USA says, "If we want to build a world based on equity, peace, and stability then we must urgently accelerate the move towards renewable energy."

Guests:

Tim Donaghy, senior research specialist at Greenpeace USA

Collin Rees, senior campaigner at Oil Change International & Oil Change US

Web Resources:

Greenpeace: BP, Shell and Exxon among top Western energy companies responsible for almost $100bn going to Russian Government since 2014 Crimea invasion

Texas Monthly: Exxon’s Russian Exit Ends a Messy, Prosperous Friendship

Common Dreams: 340+ Groups Tell Governments Worldwide to Prioritize Fossil Fuel Phaseout

Food & Water Watch: Fracking Execs See The Ukraine Crisis As An Oil And Gas Goldmine

The Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research: Rich countries must end oil and gas production by 2034 for a fair 1.5°C transition

The New York Times: How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions

Sludge: Senators Cling to Fossil Fuel Stocks as World Heats Up