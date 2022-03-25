© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The media coverage of Russia's month-old war in Ukraine

Published March 25, 2022 at 1:15 AM PDT
A woman walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv.
A woman walks in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv.

On this week's Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the role journalists play in documenting the immense suffering of people impacted by war.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said "over the last four weeks, the world has watched in disbelief. Countless lives have been lost while millions of others have been completely upended." Women and children account for some 90 percent of those who have fled and more than 1.5 million children are among those who have left Ukraine.

At least five journalists and media workers have been killed while reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Guest:

Janine Zacharia, Carlos Kelly McClatchy Lecturer, Communication Department at Stanford University

Web Resources:

Stanford University: News about the conflict in Ukraine has been different – Stanford scholar and former war journalist discusses why

Vanity Fair: “This Is Personal for Them”: Two Ukrainian AP Journalists Capture the Most Devastating Moments of War

CJR: The biases in coverage of the war in Ukraine

Tags

Your Call Ukrainewar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan