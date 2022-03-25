Media Roundtable: The media coverage of Russia's month-old war in Ukraine

On this week's Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the role journalists play in documenting the immense suffering of people impacted by war.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said "over the last four weeks, the world has watched in disbelief. Countless lives have been lost while millions of others have been completely upended." Women and children account for some 90 percent of those who have fled and more than 1.5 million children are among those who have left Ukraine.

At least five journalists and media workers have been killed while reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Guest:

Janine Zacharia, Carlos Kelly McClatchy Lecturer, Communication Department at Stanford University

Web Resources:

Stanford University: News about the conflict in Ukraine has been different – Stanford scholar and former war journalist discusses why

Vanity Fair: “This Is Personal for Them”: Two Ukrainian AP Journalists Capture the Most Devastating Moments of War

CJR: The biases in coverage of the war in Ukraine

