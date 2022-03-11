Media Roundtable: FRONTLINE's "American Insurrection" investigates the threat posed by violent far-right groups

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, reporter A.C. Thompson gives us an update on the January 6th attack and the far-right white supremacist faction of the Republican Party.

For the past six months, he's been attending Trump rallies and stop the steal events. He says these are like fascist rallies. We have to take them seriously. What's the best way to confront this extreme shift to the right?

Guest:

A.C. Thompson, award winning staff reporter with ProPublica and correspondent for Frontline

Web Resources:

PBS: American Insurrection

