Marlene Sanchez, a formerly incarcerated organizer, becomes Ella Baker Center's first woman of color executive director

On this edition of Your Call, we'll meet Marlene Sanchez, the new executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Marlene was born and raised in San Francisco's Mission District and got involved in community work at age 15, looking for employment and a way out of the juvenile justice system.

Marlene advocates for youth and families who are caught up in the system and works to shift resources away from prisons and punishment and towards opportunities that make communities safe, healthy, and strong. She will be the first woman of color to lead the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.

Guest:

Marlene Sanchez, current deputy director and incoming executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

