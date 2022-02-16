© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_YC_2021_art.png
Your Call

Marlene Sanchez, a formerly incarcerated organizer, becomes Ella Baker Center's first woman of color executive director

Published February 16, 2022 at 2:00 AM PST
Marlene Sanchez

On this edition of Your Call, we'll meet Marlene Sanchez, the new executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. Marlene was born and raised in San Francisco's Mission District and got involved in community work at age 15, looking for employment and a way out of the juvenile justice system.

Marlene advocates for youth and families who are caught up in the system and works to shift resources away from prisons and punishment and towards opportunities that make communities safe, healthy, and strong. She will be the first woman of color to lead the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights.

Guest:

Marlene Sanchez, current deputy director and incoming executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: California moves to phase out state-run youth prisons, giving counties responsibility

Ella Baker Center: Closing Youth Prisons Is Not Enough

California Health Report: Marlene Sanchez fights for a better life for girls

Idaho Mountain Express: Praise is heaped on unsung heroes

Tags

Your Call ella baker centercriminal justice reformJuvenile Justice
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
See stories by Rose Aguilar