Media Roundtable: Reveal investigates the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Mexico, the cover up & the crime's connection to the US drug war

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Reveal’s three-part investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in Mexico. Reveal pieces together the attack on the students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College, and investigate why families of the missing men have doubts about the government’s official story. Reveal's investigation also exposed corruption at the highest levels, and a connection to America’s war on drugs.

Guest:

Anayansi Diaz-Cortes, award winning reporter and producer for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. Anayansi has done extensive reporting in both the U.S. and Mexico

Web Resources:

Reveal: After Ayotzinapa

