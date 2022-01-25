Is universal health care finally coming to California?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing AB 1400, the California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act, which would provide comprehensive, universal single-payer health care coverage to all Californians under a system called CalCare.

CalCare supporters say benefits would include include all primary and preventive care, hospital and outpatient services, prescription drugs, dental, vision, audiology, reproductive health services, maternity and newborn care, long-term services and supports, prescription drugs, mental health and substance abuse treatment, laboratory and diagnostic services, ambulatory services, and more.

The bill, which recently passed the Assembly’s Health Committee on a party-line 11 to 3 vote, is expected to head to the Assembly floor for a vote next week. Because it was introduced last year, it must pass by January 31.

What questions do you have about how CalCare would work?

Guests:

Ash Kalra, California State Assemblymember representing the City of San Jose who introduced AB 1400, the California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act

Dr. Hank Abrons MD, MPH, retired physician specializing in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, board member of Physicians for a National Health Program and former president of its California chapter

Deborah Burger RN, registered nurse, president of National Nurses United, member and former president of the California Nurses Association, which is a sponsor of AB 1400

