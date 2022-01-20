Addressing homelessness in America: What works and how can we replicate it?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our two-part series by looking at homelessness across America.

In January 2020, there were 580,466 people experiencing homelessness in America. 70 percent of those were individuals, and the rest were people living in families with children. Nation-wide, many municipalities have adopted the “housing first” model, which prioritizes providing permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness, but results have varied. What factors contribute to homelessness in America, which strategies work to address it and how can those successes be replicated across the country?

Guests:

Paul Boden, Organizing Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project

Chris Herring, Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of California Los Angeles and Postdoctoral Fellow at Harvard University’s Inequality in America Initiative.

Web Resources:

Howard Center for Investigative Journalism: Two cities tried to fix homelessness, only one succeeded

University of Pennsylvania: The Emerging Crisis of Aged Homelessness

2021 Menino Survey of Mayors: Mayors and America’s Homelessness Crisis

Slate: We Could Solve Homelessness if we wanted to

