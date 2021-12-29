© 2021 KALW
Your Call

UC Hastings to remove the name of founder who funded California Native genocide and forced displacement

Published December 30, 2021 at 1:00 AM PST
UC Hastings.jpeg
UC Hastings Facebook Page
/

On this edition of Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation about how to reckon with the history of UC Hastings College of the Law. Last month, the law school announced it would drop the name of its founder Serranus Clinton Hastings, whose legacy includes profiting off the brutal killings and displacement of Native people in Round Valley, California.

The decision comes after four years of internal investigations. The official name change must go through the Legislature.

UC Hastings also plans to form a 501(c)(3) entity in association with, and jointly governed by, the Round Valley Indian Tribes to work on the social needs of the community; Assist tribal leaders with other community legal needs such as contributing resources to local education and curriculum, preserving the Yuki story, preservation of tribal oral traditions and stories, and advancement in teaching and preserving native languages; reach out to California Governor Newsom's Tribal Advisor to engage with, and contribute to, that office and the newly-formed Truth and Healing Council; and recommend the establishment of an Indian Law Program and related academic and educational programs at Hastings, available to all students interested in studying Indian Law.

How are institutions across the country reexamining their history? And how should we reckon with the true history of California?

Guests:

Brendan Lindsay, associate professor of history at the California State University, Sacramento, where he teaches California, Native American, and United States history, and author of the award-winning book, Murder State: California’s Native American Genocide, 1846-1873

Deb Hutt, Yuki tribeswoman who lives in Round Valley

Web Resources:

UC Hastings School of Law: UC Hastings Board Directs Chancellor & Dean to Pursue Name Change

The San Francisco Chronicle, John Briscoe: The moral case for renaming Hastings College of the Law

The Los Angeles Times, Melissa Gomez: UC Hastings College of the Law to rename school after reviewing founder’s role in mass killings of Yuki Indians

The New York Times, Thomas Fuller: He Unleashed a California Massacre. Should This School Be Named for Him?

Tags

Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
