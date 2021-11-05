Media Roundtable: Democrats prepare to vote on the Reconciliation bill & Republicans' victory in Virginia

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the GOP's victory in Virginia. The wealthy private equity executive Glenn Youngkin won the race for Virginia governor, Winsome Sears won the lieutenant governor’s race, and Jason Miyares, the attorney general’s seat. How did the media cover the result of the Tuesday's elections? why did democrats lose Virginia?

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author "The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics"

Zachary Carter, writer in Residence with the Omidyar Network's Reimagining Capitalism initiative, and the author of "The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes"

Web Resources:

The Nation: Democrats Can’t Fail to Govern and Expect to Win

The Atlantic: The Democratic Unraveling Began With Schools

