NYC taxi drivers win historic medallion debt bailout after 15 days on hunger strike

On this edition of Your Call, we speak to one of the NYC taxi drivers who was on hunger strike for more than two weeks demanding that the de Blasio administration provided taxi drivers with a debt bailout deal.

Under the agreement, Marblegate Asset Management — the private equity firm that is the largest holder of medallion loans — will restructure loans to a maximum of $200,000, which then decreases to $170,000 with a grant from the city of $30,000. The interest rate will be capped at 5% over a 20-year term, which will amount to monthly payments of $1,122.

Some drivers owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans as they've watched the value of their medallions have plummet.

Guest:

Augustine Tang, 37-year-old taxi owner who has been driving for five years after inheriting his father’s medallion and $530,000 loan attached to it. Augustine is a member of NY Taxi Workers Alliance and friend of the late Kenny Chow (medallion owner) who was one of the nine drivers that died by suicide

Web Resources:

The City, Samanatha Maldonado: Taxi Drivers Savor Victory as Medallion Debt Bailout Deal Ends Hunger Strike