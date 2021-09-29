Since 9/11, The US Has Spent $21 Trillion On Militarization
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the cost of militarization since 9/11.
Since the 9/11 attacks, the US has spent more than $21 trillion on militarization, surveillance, and repression, all in the name of security, according to the Institute for Policy Studies’ report, State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11.
Last Thursday, the US House passed a $768 billion military spending bill on a 316-113 vote. The bill includes $25 billion more than the Biden administration requested.
Guests:
Dr. Stephanie Savell, co-director of the Costs of War project at Brown University and senior researcher at the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs
Lindsay Koshgarian, program director with the National Priorities Project, a nonprofit that works to make the federal budget accessible to the public
Web Resources:
Brown University: The Costs of War Project
Institute for Policy Studies: STATE OF INSECURITY: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11
The Hill, Rebecca Kheel: House passes sweeping defense policy bill
The Washington Post: Corporate boards, consulting, speaking fees: How U.S. generals thrived after Afghanistan
Jacobin, Luke Savage: The War on Terror Militarized America More Than Ever
The New York Times, Spencer Ackerman: The Jan. 6 Riot Proves the Sept. 11 Era Isn't Over