Since 9/11, The US Has Spent $21 Trillion On Militarization

Published September 29, 2021 at 2:00 AM PDT
Camila Ferreira & Mario Duran Ortiz
/
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the cost of militarization since 9/11.

Since the 9/11 attacks, the US has spent more than $21 trillion on militarization, surveillance, and repression, all in the name of security, according to the Institute for Policy Studies’ report, State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11.

Last Thursday, the US House passed a $768 billion military spending bill on a 316-113 vote. The bill includes $25 billion more than the Biden administration requested.

Guests:

Dr. Stephanie Savell, co-director of the Costs of War project at Brown University and senior researcher at the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director with the National Priorities Project, a nonprofit that works to make the federal budget accessible to the public

Web Resources: 

Brown University: The Costs of War Project

Institute for Policy Studies: STATE OF INSECURITY: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11

The Hill, Rebecca Kheel: House passes sweeping defense policy bill

The Washington Post: Corporate boards, consulting, speaking fees: How U.S. generals thrived after Afghanistan

Jacobin, Luke Savage: The War on Terror Militarized America More Than Ever

The New York Times, Spencer Ackerman: The Jan. 6 Riot Proves the Sept. 11 Era Isn't Over

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
Lea Ceasrine
Lea is a producer for Your Call on KALW Local Public Radio. She graduated from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY in 2018.
