Since 9/11, The US Has Spent $21 Trillion On Militarization

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the cost of militarization since 9/11.

Since the 9/11 attacks, the US has spent more than $21 trillion on militarization, surveillance, and repression, all in the name of security, according to the Institute for Policy Studies’ report, State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11.

Last Thursday, the US House passed a $768 billion military spending bill on a 316-113 vote. The bill includes $25 billion more than the Biden administration requested.

Guests:

Dr. Stephanie Savell , co-director of the Costs of War project at Brown University and senior researcher at the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director with the National Priorities Project, a nonprofit that works to make the federal budget accessible to the public

Web Resources:

Brown University: The Costs of War Project

Institute for Policy Studies: STATE OF INSECURITY: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11

The Hill, Rebecca Kheel: House passes sweeping defense policy bill

The Washington Post: Corporate boards, consulting, speaking fees: How U.S. generals thrived after Afghanistan

Jacobin, Luke Savage: The War on Terror Militarized America More Than Ever