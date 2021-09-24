© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: Reporters Covering Politics & Democracy

Published September 24, 2021 at 12:50 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing the states of political journalism at a time when the United State is facing major issues, including attacks on democracy, the pandemic, the climate crisis, voter suppression, rising inequality and a lack of affordable healthcare. How are the media covering these pressing issues?

Guests:

John Nichols, national-affairs correspondent for The Nation and author of several books, including The Fight for the Soul of the Democratic Party: The Enduring Legacy of Henry Wallace's Anti-Fascist, Anti-Racist Politics

Dan Froomkin, editor of Press Watch and former reporter with The Intercept, HuffPost, and The Washington Post

Web Resources:

Press Watch: Political journalists are both-siding a “crisis” caused entirely by the GOP

The Nation: Has Big Pharma Bought Enough Democrats to Derail Biden’s Plan?

The Washington Post: For one Capitol reporter, Jan. 6 was the final straw — but he had watched a crisis brew for years

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
