The $3.5T Reconciliation Bill Would Transform Energy, Medicare, Childcare, Education & More

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing what’s in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which progressives say is their best opportunity to advance their legislative priorities.

Progressives say they won't vote for the infrastructure bill unless the reconciliation bill passes simultaneously. It includes measures to deal with the climate crisis and would expand Medicare to cover glasses, hearing aids and dental work. It would also provide free community college and pre-school for every 3 and 4-year old. What do you want to know about the details and the politics behind this massive bill?

Guests:

Arthur Delaney, senior reporter for HuffPost covering politics and the economy

Natalie Mebane , associate director of US policy at 350.org, a nonprofit working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy

Ashley McCray Eagle, Green New Deal Network organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network

Web Resources:

HuffPost, Arthur Delaney: Here Are The Big Policies In Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Reconciliation Plans

Vox, Andrew Prokop: Why Biden and the Senate Democrats' budget reconciliation plan would be a big deal

CommonDreams: 350.org on the U.S. Senate Passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

The Guardian, Bernie Sanders: The planet is in peril. We’re building Congress’s strongest-ever climate bill