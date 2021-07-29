© 2021 KALW
Your Call

Media Roundtable: What's Next For The People Of Afghanistan?

Published July 29, 2021 at 11:38 PM PDT
Map of Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're getting an update of the situation in Afghanistan. As the Taliban attempts to control more of the country, thousands of people are fleeing their homes to escape the fighting. According to Afghan officials, more than 22,000 Afghan families have fled Kandahar, the second largest city in Afghanistan.

Guest:

Ali Latifi, independent journalist based in Kabul

Web Resources:

Al Jazeera: In Herat, ex-Mujahideen commander leads efforts to resist Taliban

Al Jazeera: Fresh refugee arrivals in Turkey renew anti-migrant sentiments

The Wall Street Journal: As Taliban Advance, Thousands of Afghans Seek Refuge in

The Washington Post: After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

Tags

Your CallAli LatifiTalibanrefugee crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular Friday media roundtable guest in 2001.
